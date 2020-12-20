 Skip to main content
Entire Alabama team shows Landon Dickerson love after his injury

December 19, 2020
by Larry Brown

Landon Dickerson injury

The entire Alabama Crimson Tide team came out to show love to Landon Dickerson after the center suffered a knee injury on Saturday night.

Dickerson hurt his knee after getting tangled up with a Florida Gators defensive player in the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The fifth-year senior was loaded onto a cart and taken away. Before that happened, his teammates all showed him love in a very cool scene.

Why all the love for Dickerson? A former Alabama beat reporter said Dickerson was instrumental and a “glue guy” for the team.

At least Dickerson got hurt on a play where Alabama scored a touchdown, and in a game they won. The Tide will hope he will be available for the College Football Playoff.

