Entire Alabama team shows Landon Dickerson love after his injury

The entire Alabama Crimson Tide team came out to show love to Landon Dickerson after the center suffered a knee injury on Saturday night.

Dickerson hurt his knee after getting tangled up with a Florida Gators defensive player in the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The fifth-year senior was loaded onto a cart and taken away. Before that happened, his teammates all showed him love in a very cool scene.

Alabama rallies around Landon Dickerson. pic.twitter.com/Bl2bQOu1pd — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) December 20, 2020

Heck of a scene as Alabama’s bench empties and surrounds fifth-year center Landon Dickerson as he’s carted off. He’s been through a lot of injuries — three years in a row at Florida State — and had finally stayed healthy enough to showcase his abilities these past two years. pic.twitter.com/FL3jzlsCsU — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) December 20, 2020

Why all the love for Dickerson? A former Alabama beat reporter said Dickerson was instrumental and a “glue guy” for the team.

As important as playmakers like Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith & Najee Harris have been to #Alabama’s success this season, an argument could be made that no single player has been as instrumental as Landon Dickerson. He’s this year’s “glue guy.” https://t.co/KCVeCmm39y — Alex Byington (@_AlexByington) December 20, 2020

At least Dickerson got hurt on a play where Alabama scored a touchdown, and in a game they won. The Tide will hope he will be available for the College Football Playoff.