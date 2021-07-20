Lane Kiffin blown away by how much money Bryce Young can make

The new rules allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness have been a game-changer. And not everyone has comprehended yet just how much of a game-changer it is.

Lane Kiffin spoke with the media on Tuesday during the SEC Media Days at Hoover, Ala. He was asked a question about one of his players and was so focused on the Bryce Young subject that he brought it up.

“I’m sorry I’m still reeling over this Bryce Young stuff. A million dollars?! He doesn’t need to play against us this year,” Kiffin joked.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said that Young, who is Alabama’s quarterback, could make $1 million this year in endorsements. That’s what has everyone so startled.

If Young is making that much money in college, he might not have urgency to leave for the pros. That could be tough news for Kiffin, whose Ole Miss team faces Bama in the SEC West.