Would Lane Kiffin have interest in Florida job?

There is already growing speculation that the Florida Gators may have a coaching search in their near future, and one obvious name is already being linked to the job.

In an appearance on 105.5 WNSP FM in Mobile Thursday, ESPN Radio personality Paul Finebaum suggested that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin would be the No. 1 target if Florida did have an opening, and that Kiffin would probably take the job if it was offered to him.

“I think Lane Kiffin would be the No. 1 target and frankly, I believe that Lane Kiffin would accept it,” Finebaum said, via Michael Brauner of Yellowhammer News.

Kiffin would have been linked with the job even without Finebaum chiming in. For one, there is a perception that he is always looking for his next step, especially if it is a perceived prestige coaching job. Two years ago, he was heavily linked to the Auburn job, but Ole Miss kept him by offering more money. If Florida really wants Kiffin and is willing to pay up, the Rebels might have a hard time holding onto him.

One thing that is clear is that Billy Napier appears to be firmly on the hot seat in Gainesville. Things are not good when Urban Meyer is piling some extra pressure on. Napier is in his third season and still has not posted a winning record, and the early returns on 2024 are not good after a blowout loss to Miami. That job may open up sooner rather than later.