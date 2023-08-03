Lane Kiffin shouts out his girlfriend Sally Rychlak on national girlfriend day

Lane Kiffin has made his new relationship social media official.

Kiffin posted a photo tribute to his girlfriend Sally Rychlak on Tuesday, which was National Girlfriend Day. Kiffin’s post said “Happy #NationalGirlfriend Day” and included a heart emoji.

The post was notable because it was the first time Kiffin appeared to confirm that he has a girlfriend.

Rychlak had given public hints that the two were in a relationship when she wished the Ole Miss coach a happy birthday in May. She included photos of them looking cozy on a boat together in her birthday post.

Happy birthday @Lane_Kiffin ❤️ Maybe this is the year you can beat me in a 40yd dash pic.twitter.com/YhaWLi3R7K — Sally Rychlak (@SallyRychlak) May 9, 2023

Rychlak attended Ole Miss from 2015-2019, majoring in marketing, according to her LinkedIn profile. She worked at Ole Miss for the following three years. She has been the Major Gifts Officer at SMU for the last year.

Kiffin, 48, has been the head coach at Ole Miss since 2020. He was married to ex-wife Layla Reaves from 2004-2016. They have three children together. Apparently Joey Freshwater still has some game.