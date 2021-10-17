 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 16, 2021

Lane Kiffin has golf ball, water bottle thrown at him by Tennessee fans

October 16, 2021
by Larry Brown

Lane Kiffin holds up a golf ball

Tennessee fans threw a fit after a critical call went against them on 4th down in their 31-26 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday night, and they really went overboard.

Vols fans were so upset with the spot they got on 4th-and-24 on a catch by Jacob Warren in the final minute that they started throwing trash and other items onto the field at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. They caused a delay in the game and the cheerleaders and band had to take cover (see it here).

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin even had a golf ball thrown at him:

Despite turning the ball over on downs, Tennessee actually got the ball back after a punt. They even got to the Ole Miss 21 but wound up losing.

Kiffin made a crack in his postgame interview, saying he wasn’t sure if he was happier about the win or that he avoided getting pelted by the golf ball.

Kiffin also had a water bottle thrown at him as he was walking off the field:

We knew that Tennessee fans despised Kiffin for ditching the team after just one season as their head coach over a decade ago. But nothing calls for hurling objects at the man. That is going way too far.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus