Lane Kiffin has golf ball, water bottle thrown at him by Tennessee fans

Tennessee fans threw a fit after a critical call went against them on 4th down in their 31-26 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday night, and they really went overboard.

Vols fans were so upset with the spot they got on 4th-and-24 on a catch by Jacob Warren in the final minute that they started throwing trash and other items onto the field at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. They caused a delay in the game and the cheerleaders and band had to take cover (see it here).

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin even had a golf ball thrown at him:

Lane Kiffin got hit with a golf ball pic.twitter.com/fsK0H7PM4F — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 17, 2021

Despite turning the ball over on downs, Tennessee actually got the ball back after a punt. They even got to the Ole Miss 21 but wound up losing.

Kiffin made a crack in his postgame interview, saying he wasn’t sure if he was happier about the win or that he avoided getting pelted by the golf ball.

"I don't know if I'm more excited that we found a way to win or I didn't get hit with the golf balls they were throwing at me" –@Lane_Kiffin 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pmklLAPRqP — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) October 17, 2021

Kiffin also had a water bottle thrown at him as he was walking off the field:

Kid you not @Lane_Kiffin Odell’d a water bottle exiting Neyland pic.twitter.com/jDPq6JEiz2 — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) October 17, 2021

We knew that Tennessee fans despised Kiffin for ditching the team after just one season as their head coach over a decade ago. But nothing calls for hurling objects at the man. That is going way too far.