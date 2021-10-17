Tennessee fans riot after unfavorable fourth down spot, ruling

Tennessee fans rioted in the final minute of their 31-26 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night in Knoxville, Tenn. after an unfavorable call.

Tennessee had a 4th-and-24 at their 36 with under a minute left. Hendon Hooker completed a pass to Jacob Warren for 23 yards. Warren was ruled down short of the first down marker. After the officials measured and confirmed Warren was short, Vols fans threw a fit. They began throwing stuff onto the field, causing a delay.

Tennessee fans throwing water bottles onto the field pic.twitter.com/2KyzdEUEud — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 17, 2021

It got so bad that cheerleaders had to run off the field for safety from the flying objects:

Tennessee cheerleaders shielding themselves from water bottles pic.twitter.com/K0Veh94HUC — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 17, 2021

Eventually the game resumed and Ole Miss went 3-and-out and punted. Tennessee got the ball down to the Ole Miss 21, but they stalled and lost the game.

Not only did they lose, but their fans displayed embarrassing behavior, all while getting beat by the former coach.