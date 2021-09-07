Lane Kiffin has funny comment about Ole Miss dominating without him

Lane Kiffin had a funny comment during halftime of his Ole Miss Rebels’ game against Louisville on Monday night.

Kiffin tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to join his team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Instead, he watched from home, where he saw his team take a 26-0 lead into halftime.

Kiffin was interviewed by ESPN at halftime and joked about his team not even needing him.

“I am (impressed),” Kiffin said.

“So I’m just going to stay here from now on. Maybe I can get COVID for the whole year,” he joked.

Ole Miss was certainly making its fans happy on Monday night, including Kiffin. They were very well prepared to play, which is a compliment to Lane, his coaching staff, and the program’s players.

Their next game will be on Saturday against Austin Peay, and then they face Tulane. Their real challenge will come on Oct. 2 at Alabama.