Report: Lane Kiffin would be ‘intrigued’ by Auburn job

Lane Kiffin has only been at Ole Miss for a year, but he may have his eye on another SEC job already.

During FOX Sports’ Pac-12 Championship pregame show Friday, Bruce Feldman reported that Kiffin is a name to watch in Auburn’s coaching search. Feldman added that Kiffin would be “very intrigued” by the opening.

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is also set to be a candidate and is expected to interview.

Kiffin infamously left Tennessee after one season to take the USC job, and for better or worse, he’d apparently be open to doing the same thing again. He went 4-4 in his first season at Ole Miss, and his coaching stock clearly remains fairly high. That said, it’s not clear that Auburn is seriously interested in trying to hire him.

Auburn’s frontrunner is a surprising name, and it’s not Kiffin. It’s an interesting rumor, but it doesn’t appear likely.