Lane Kiffin shares what Matt Corral did to impress him

November 7, 2021
by Larry Brown

Lane Kiffin holds his headset

Lane Kiffin has been talking up Matt Corral all season and touting his quarterback as a Heisman Trophy contender. But there was something else Corral did over the weekend that left Kiffin impressed.

Corral is dealing with an ankle injury but played through the pain to lead Ole Miss to a 27-14 win over Liberty on Saturday. The redshirt junior shared that he was trying to set a good example for his teammates by playing hurt.

Kiffin loved the leadership demonstrated by Corral and praised his quarterback for it.

Corral went 20/27 for 324 yards and a touchdown. Corral is up to 2,527 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has also rushed for 528 yards and 10 touchdowns, though he barely ran on Saturday and only had nine yards on six carries.

Photo: Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffen at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

