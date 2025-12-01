Lane Kiffin wastes no time meeting LSU recruits

Lane Kiffin was meeting with LSU recruits within hours of taking the head coaching job.

Kiffin hit the recruiting trail immediately on Sunday after leaving Ole Miss. Defensive tackle Lamar Brown, an LSU commit who is ranked as the top recruit in the 2026 class, got an immediate visit from Kiffin and shared a photo of their meeting on social media.

Presumably, Kiffin wants to make sure LSU’s current recruiting class does not have any second thoughts about their commitments. He seems to have nothing to worry about with Brown, a five-star recruit and Baton Rouge native. Brown originally committed to LSU in July under former coach Brian Kelly.

Kiffin moved on quickly from Ole Miss. He announced in the afternoon that he was taking the job, and was on a plane to Baton Rouge shortly after that. Ole Miss fans made sure to give him a proper sendoff, but it does not seem to be weighing on his mind.

Ole Miss fans certainly will not be impressed with how Kiffin behaved on Sunday. However, one can still argue he handled things better than his LSU predecessor did four years ago.