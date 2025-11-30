Lane Kiffin got a ruthless send-off from Ole Miss fans

Lane Kiffin has officially left Ole Miss to take the head coach job at LSU, and a group of Rebels fans made sure to see him off.

Kiffin announced on Sunday that he has agreed to become the head coach at LSU. He said he wanted to stay at Ole Miss through the end of the season to coach the team in the College Football Playoff, but athletic director Keith Carter would not allow it.

Since Ole Miss officials were not interested in him sticking around for another month or so, Kiffin went to University-Oxford Airport and boarded a private jet to Baton Rouge. Several Ole Miss fans were there to say farewell to Kiffin.

Kiffin was showered in boos and vulgar chants as he got on the plane. Be aware that the video contains cursing:

There were also some photos on social media that showed Ole Miss fans giving Kiffin the middle finger.

It became clear over the weekend that Kiffin was going to take the LSU job. There has also been talk of him trying to convince some Ole Miss players to go with him, which is likely one of the biggest factors in why Ole Miss does not want to let him continue to coach the team this season.

LSU made Kiffin a massive offer, but all indications are that Ole Miss tried to match it. Even though Kiffin had four seasons in Oxford with 10 or more wins and turned the Rebels into a national championship contender, we would not expect him to get a warm reception when he returns as a visiting coach.