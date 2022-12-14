Lane Kiffin had classy message about death of rival Mike Leach

Many people were crushed on Tuesday to learn of the death of Mike Leach. Among those heartbroken by the news was Lane Kiffin.

Though Kiffin coached at rival school Ole Miss, he considered Leach a friend and had great fondness for the Mississippi State coach. Part of that is because they coached at other schools previously and only were Egg Bowl rivals beginning in 2020. But that’s also because they both were offensive-focused coaches who loved the passing game and get a kick out of being big personalities.

Here is the statement Kiffin shared regarding Leach’s death at the age of 61.

“I truly loved Coach Leach and every minute I shared with him. I have been able to work with several of his former players and coaches, and they have told me so many amazing stories about the impact he had on their lives. Going back to our years together in the Pac-12, I have always felt tremendous respect and admiration for Coach, his unique personality and his innovative mind, and I can’t imagine college football without him,” Kiffin wrote in his statement.

“I’m grateful to be part of his final win, hug him and watch him walk off like the winner that he is.

“I know God is welcoming the pirate home now.”

That is a moving statement from Coach Kiffin. His line about being part of Coach Leach’s last win and seeing him “walk off like the winner that he is” was particularly nice.

Ole Miss lost the big rivalry game, but they have gone 2-1 in the Egg Bowl under Kiffin. Losing that game may not be accepted well by Rebels fans, but it’s nice that that rivalry win was the way Leach went out.

And just to make you smile, here is a cute video clip of Leach teasing Kiffin.