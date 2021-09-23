Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.

Ole Miss is off this week before a huge matchup against Alabama. Kiffin was asked on Wednesday if he is pleased he has an extra week to prepare for facing the No. 1 team in the nation. He took the opportunity to ask the media to stop pointing out Alabama’s flaws.

“I wish the media would stop upsetting Coach Saban by saying this is a weak team or has weaknesses,” Kiffin said, via Michael Casagrande of AL.com. “I mean, they went on the road into a top-10 team, into the Swamp and won with a freshman quarterback. Got an early lead and hung on at the end and now all of a sudden it’s not a good team and they have weaknesses and they can’t stop people so it doesn’t really help us a lot being around there knowing how that place works.”

Kiffin then doubled down on Twitter.

Lane Kiffin wants media to leave Saban alone. Please stop poking the bear!!!!! They are loaded and don’t have any “holes” ⁦@espn⁩ ⁦@finebaum⁩ ⁦⁦@SECNetwork⁩ ⁦@CBSSports⁩ Best team in America by far!!! https://t.co/IoQMMNfCH1 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) September 22, 2021

You can understand where Kiffin is coming from. Any criticism from the media is a dream come true for Saban. The seven-time national champion openly despises when reporters praise his teams and famously refers to it as “rat poison.” Kiffin loves teasing his former boss about that.

Alabama jumped out to a 21-3 lead against Florida in the first quarter and appeared to be headed for a blowout. They instead let the Gators back into the game and barely hung on for a 31-29 win. That gave Saban plenty of material to use to motivate his players. Kiffin doesn’t want the media helping.

