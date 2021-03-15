 Skip to main content
Lane Kiffin sends some rat poison Nick Saban’s way

March 14, 2021
by Larry Brown

Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin had some fun with his former boss this weekend.

Kiffin, who is known for being a master troll, was it again. He shared a photo on Twitter Saturday that showed an Alabama Crimson Tide license plate that said “THX NS” on it. The plates were a reference to Nick Saban, the highly successful head football coach at Alabama.

Kiffin joked that the license plate was his new one and that it was “rat poison” for Saban.

“Rat poison” is what Saban terms any sort of hype he believes can distract his team from its mission of winning national championships.

Kiffin enjoys teasing Saban, especially on social media. But underneath all of that is great respect that Kiffin has for his former boss.

Kiffin was Saban’s offensive coordinator at Alabama from 2014-2016. He is now the head coach at Ole Miss and aiming to beat his former boss.

