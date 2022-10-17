Lane Kiffin shared funny Nick Saban meme

Lane Kiffin has toned down his Nick Saban trolling in recent months, but he couldn’t help but share a meme on his Twitter account over the weekend.

Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels beat Auburn 48-34 on Saturday to remain unbeaten. Meanwhile, Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost 52-49 to Tennessee for their first defeat of the season.

During the Tide’s loss, Saban flipped out after his special teams unit muffed a punt while the team was down 21-10 in the second quarter (video here).

Someone used Saban’s meltdown to create a meme that prentended as if the Bama coach had been hit on the head by a mustard bottle. Kiffin shared that image on his Twitter account, along with a laughing emoji.

The meme calls back to what happened to Kiffin the last time he coached at Neyland Stadium. In an October 2021 visit to Knoxville, Kiffin had golf balls, watter bottles and even a bottle of mustard thrown at him. Since Saban was coaching in Knoxville for the game, the joke was that he got hit by a mustard bottle too.

The difference between the two situations though — aside from fans not actually throwing anything at Saban for the game — is that Kiffin’s team won, while Saban’s lost. Had Alabama won on a controversial call though, then Saban might have had to take cover.

