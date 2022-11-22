 Skip to main content
Lane Kiffin has strong response to report about him taking Auburn job

November 21, 2022
by Larry Brown
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field during a timeout during the first quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Kiffin delivered a strong response via Twitter Monday to a report saying he would be taking the Auburn job.

WCBI reporter Jon Sokoloff reported on Monday that Kiffin planned to step down as Ole Miss’ head coach to become the Auburn coach. Sokoloff oddly said that Auburn hadn’t offered the job to anyone.

Kiffin, who is in his third season as the Ole Miss head coach, responded via Twitter.

“That’s news to me Jon,” Kiffin wrote. “Nice sources.”

Kiffin then mocked Sokoloff with a similarly-worded press release saying that Sokoloff was leaving his TV station to take a job with a different TV station.

Auburn fired Bryan Harsin this season and replaced him with Cadillac Williams as their interim head coach. The Tigers are in the middle of what would be their second straight losing season and desperately want to turn things around. Whether they are targeting Kiffin is unclear, but Ole Miss reportedly has given Kiffin a more favorable contract offer to retain him.

Kiffin said a few weeks ago that he was happy at Ole Miss. Even if that’s the case, his program sure looked distracted when they lost 42-27 to Arkansas on Saturday.

Ole Miss is 8-3 and faces Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thursday. They still have the potential to put together their second straight 10-3 season.

