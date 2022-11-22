Lane Kiffin has strong response to report about him taking Auburn job

Lane Kiffin delivered a strong response via Twitter Monday to a report saying he would be taking the Auburn job.

WCBI reporter Jon Sokoloff reported on Monday that Kiffin planned to step down as Ole Miss’ head coach to become the Auburn coach. Sokoloff oddly said that Auburn hadn’t offered the job to anyone.

BREAKING: #OleMiss HC Lane Kiffin plans to step down as the Rebels coach Friday and head to Auburn to become the Tigers next head coach, according to sources Sources say the Tigers haven’t officially offered the job to anyone yet. So Lane to Auburn is happening. Story soon. — Jon Sokoloff (@JonSokoloff) November 22, 2022

Kiffin, who is in his third season as the Ole Miss head coach, responded via Twitter.

“That’s news to me Jon,” Kiffin wrote. “Nice sources.”

Kiffin then mocked Sokoloff with a similarly-worded press release saying that Sokoloff was leaving his TV station to take a job with a different TV station.

Auburn fired Bryan Harsin this season and replaced him with Cadillac Williams as their interim head coach. The Tigers are in the middle of what would be their second straight losing season and desperately want to turn things around. Whether they are targeting Kiffin is unclear, but Ole Miss reportedly has given Kiffin a more favorable contract offer to retain him.

Kiffin said a few weeks ago that he was happy at Ole Miss. Even if that’s the case, his program sure looked distracted when they lost 42-27 to Arkansas on Saturday.

Ole Miss is 8-3 and faces Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thursday. They still have the potential to put together their second straight 10-3 season.