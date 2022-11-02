Lane Kiffin responds to questions about Auburn job

Lane Kiffin responded on Wednesday to rumors linking him to the Auburn job.

Auburn this week made the decision to fire Bryan Harsin, who was in his second season as the head coach for the Tigers. Kiffin’s name has surfaced as a possibile candidate for the job.

Kiffin was asked on the SEC teleconference Wednesday about the Auburn job.

On the SEC teleconference, I asked Lane Kiffin about the Auburn opening. He didn't specifically address Auburn (not surprising), but he said this: "We're extremely happy here." Kiffin said Ole Miss has "something special going," and he enjoys "great support here." — Blake Toppmeyer (@btoppmeyer) November 2, 2022

“We’re extremely happy here,” Kiffin said. The Ole Miss coach said they have “something special going,” and he enjoys “great support here.”

Kiffin was also asked whether Deion Sanders would be good for the Tigers job, and he said yes.

The SEC West already has some of the best programs and coaches in America. In addition to Kiffin at Ole Miss, they have Nick Saban (Alabama), Brian Kelly (LSU), Sam Pittman (Arkansas) and Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M). Could you imagine adding Deion Sanders to the mix? That would be one heck of a division.

But Kiffin leaving Ole Miss for Auburn would make little sense. He’s already situated at Ole Miss and doing well there. Unless he’s fishing for more money and a better contract, there isn’t much of a reason for him to go to Auburn.

