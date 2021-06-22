Lane Kiffin trolls Kirby Smart with Nick Saban Father’s Day meme

Lane Kiffin has mastered the art of trolling on Twitter, and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is his latest victim.

Kiffin shared a hilarious photoshopped image on Monday in honor of Father’s Day. The photo depicted a jacked Nick Saban holding a baby Smart.

Trying to get swole after spending Sunday with the ⁦@AlabamaFTBL⁩ ⁦@KirbySmartUGA⁩ pic.twitter.com/nJBvb6yIev — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) June 22, 2021

There’s a lot to unpack there, but it’s important to keep in mind that Kiffin and Smart are friends. As Michael Wayne Bratton of Saturday Down South notes, Kiffin said previously that he is in a text message chat group with Smart and fellow former Saban assistants Jeremy Pruitt and Will Muschamp. When asked what the four coaches have in common, Kiffin said “we all have the same father.”

Smart has not beaten Saban since he became the head coach at Georgia in 2016. Kiffin has only had one shot at the champ since he was hired by Ole Miss, and his Rebels fell to Alabama by a score of 63-48. Kiffin may have put up a better fight against Alabama than any of Saban’s other former assistants.

Kiffin has taken shots at Saban on numerous occasions, but he recently showed his former boss a ton of respect. His trolling is all in good fun, and we hope it never stops.

