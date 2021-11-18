Report: Lane Kiffin willing to leave Ole Miss if 1 job opens

Lane Kiffin has a coaching gig in the SEC that many would kill for, but apparently he is willing to leave it if a certain job becomes vacant.

Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 reported on Thursday that Kiffin would be interested in leaving Ole Miss if he had an opportunity to coach at Miami.

SLATER SCOOP: Lane Kiffin would leave Ole Miss for the University of Miami if the Hurricanes head coaching job were to open, multiple sources close to Kiffin tell me. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 18, 2021

This isn’t the first time Kiffin has been linked to Miami. The Hurricanes are in their third season under Manny Diaz and have a 5-5 record. They just fired their athletic director, perhaps signaling they are ready to make a coaching change. An infamous Miami booster claimed recently that Kiffin is the school’s top target.

Ole Miss is 8-2 and ranked 12th in the country. They’re having a great second season under Kiffin. The coach is known for leaving programs quickly, like he did with Tennessee. Would he pull that move again?

You can never say never, and Kiffin did seem to enjoy his tenure at Florida Atlantic. At the very least, he might use the Miami rumors to get more money out of Ole Miss. These rumors become very useful for coaches this time of year, and we heard another one this week about the LSU job.

Photo: Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffen at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports