Larry Johnson to coach Ohio State while Ryan Day is out with COVID-19

Ryan Day has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach Ohio State this weekend at Illinois.

Ohio State announced on Friday that there was an increase in positive tests during testing this week and that the coach was among those who tested positive for the virus. They also said that Larry Johnson will serve as head coach for the Buckeyes’ game.

Ryan Day has tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/sJTBEoUANJ — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 27, 2020

Johnson is an assistant head coach/defensive line coach for the Buckeyes. He has been with Ohio State since 2014. Before that, Johnson was a defensive backs coach at Penn State. His son, Larry Jr., was a standout running back at Penn State and later the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buckeyes are 4-0 this season, while Illinois is 2-3.