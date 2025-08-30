Lee Corso honored with awesome headgear tribute on ‘College GameDay’

Lee Corso made his final appearance as a full-time analyst on ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday, and his colleagues had a fitting tribute to him during the show.

Corso has been one of the main draws of “College GameDay” since the program premiered in 1987. He is most famous for his headgear picks, which began in 1996 with Ohio State’s Brutus Buckeye mascot head.

As a tribute to Corso on Saturday, the entire “GameDay” panel all wore Corso headgear.

The College GameDay crew honoring Lee Corso on his final show 🧡 pic.twitter.com/sK4bgU0TUw — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 30, 2025

After a lengthy coaching career that included stops at Louisville, Indiana, Northern Illinois and the USFL, Corso joined ESPN as an analyst in 1987. That is the same year “College GameDay” debuted, and Corso is the only personality who has been with the show since its inception.

The 90-year-old Corso has had some health issues in recent years, but he continued with his headgear picks right up through Saturday. He announced last year that Week 1 of the 2025 season would be his final appearance as a regular analyst on “College Gameday.”

Corso also made his final national champion pick during Saturday’s show, and some people were surprised with his choice.