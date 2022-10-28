Rece Davis provides update on health of Lee Corso

Lee Corso will miss “College GameDay” this week, marking his third absence in 2022, prompting concern for viewers.

ESPN announced Friday that the 87-year-old Corso would not travel to Jackson for Saturday’s broadcast, citing a health issue. The network said Corso is in good spirits and hopes to rejoin the show soon.

Host Rece Davis provided a further update, saying Corso is dealing with “a few little health issues” that have already been taken care of.

An update on @collegegameday and our friend Lee Corso for this week. pic.twitter.com/laforq7cL5 — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) October 28, 2022

“LC is dealing with a few little health issues. They’re taken care of from what I’ve told, and we’re looking forward to having him back on that set with us and putting on those headgears in no time,” Davis said. “Send out your best wishes to LC, but he’s in great spirits and we’re looking forward to having him back soon.”

Corso’s health has been a source of concern for “GameDay” viewers over the last month. He missed two straight weeks at the start of October with an unspecified health issue, and it is unclear if it is related to what he is dealing with currently. Corso had returned to the broadcast for each of the last two weeks, which saw the crew travel to Tennessee and Oregon.