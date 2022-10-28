 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, October 28, 2022

Rece Davis provides update on health of Lee Corso

October 28, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Lee Corso on set

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Lee Corso smiles while on the ESPN set prior to the College Football Playoff national championship game with Clemson Tigers playing against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Lee Corso will miss “College GameDay” this week, marking his third absence in 2022, prompting concern for viewers.

ESPN announced Friday that the 87-year-old Corso would not travel to Jackson for Saturday’s broadcast, citing a health issue. The network said Corso is in good spirits and hopes to rejoin the show soon.

Host Rece Davis provided a further update, saying Corso is dealing with “a few little health issues” that have already been taken care of.

“LC is dealing with a few little health issues. They’re taken care of from what I’ve told, and we’re looking forward to having him back on that set with us and putting on those headgears in no time,” Davis said. “Send out your best wishes to LC, but he’s in great spirits and we’re looking forward to having him back soon.”

Corso’s health has been a source of concern for “GameDay” viewers over the last month. He missed two straight weeks at the start of October with an unspecified health issue, and it is unclear if it is related to what he is dealing with currently. Corso had returned to the broadcast for each of the last two weeks, which saw the crew travel to Tennessee and Oregon.

Article Tags

Lee Corso
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus