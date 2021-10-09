Lincoln Riley blocked Caleb Williams from postgame ABC interview

Caleb Williams came on in relief of a struggling Spencer Rattler to lead Oklahoma to a thrilling 55-48 victory over Texas in the Red River Shootout on Saturday. He went 16/25 for 212 yards and two passing touchdowns. The freshman quarterback also rushed for 88 yards and a score. He had a great game.

Williams thought he was going to be recognized for his big game with a postgame interview on ABC, but that didn’t happen. His coach intervened.

ABC/ESPN’s Holly Rowe reported that Lincoln Riley blocked Williams from being interviewed.

Dear viewers, please know I am always working for you. I asked to interview @CALEBcsw postgame and Lincoln Riley said no. That kid deserved this stage and this opportunity. I actually apologized to Caleb who expected to be interviewed — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) October 9, 2021

That doesn’t mean that Riley didn’t show love to Williams after the game — he did.

Caleb Williams getting hugs from Lincoln Riley and his wife lmao Spencer rattler gonna have to transfer pic.twitter.com/LuSzA9wPuy — jw (@iam_johnw2) October 9, 2021

So what was going on? Riley likely was preventing a freshman from giving an interview. He also likely knew that the subject of Williams replacing Rattler would come up in the interview, and he probably wanted to talk with his quarterbacks before they spoke with the media.

Maybe Williams was denied a moment in a postgame interview, but those watching the game got to see how much he shined on the field. He will have plenty more interview opportunities in his future.