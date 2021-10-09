Spencer Rattler benched after awful first half against Texas

The Oklahoma Sooners appear to have made a quarterback change against the Texas Longhorns after another poor showing from Spencer Rattler.

Rattler was benched during Saturday’s Red River Showdown, with the final straw coming in the form of a fumble midway through the second quarter. It was Rattler’s second turnover of the day, with the Sooners already trailing 28-17. That became 35-17 as the Longhorns scored off the fumble.

Rattler was replaced by Caleb Williams for the ensuing Oklahoma drive, which ended with a field goal. Williams remained the quarterback when the second half began as well.

Prior to his benching, Rattler was 8-of-15 for 111 yards and no touchdowns. The lone interception arguably wasn’t his fault, and appeared to be the result of some miscommunication with his wide receiver.

Miscommunication between Spencer Rattler and his receiver leads to the interception 😬#OUvsTEX pic.twitter.com/qWLOrqtHra — Boom or Bust: The Draft Show (@BoomOrBustDraft) October 9, 2021

To say Rattler’s season has been a disappointment would be an understatement. Talked about as a preseason Heisman candidate and potential top draft pick, he has thrown five interceptions on the season, has only one 300-yard passing game, and half of his passing touchdowns came in one game against FCS opposition in Western Carolina. It’s been bad enough that some Sooners fans have been clamoring for Rattler to be benched long before Saturday.

Rattler was replaced by Williams, a true freshman who was a five-star recruit. Williams had already scored on a 66-yard touchdown run prior to Rattler’s benching, which may have helped accelerate the process.