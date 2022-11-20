 Skip to main content
Lincoln Riley lied about not calling timeout against UCLA

November 19, 2022
by Larry Brown
Lincoln Riley signaling for a timeout

Lincoln Riley was upset with the referees in Saturday’s UCLA-USC game over a timeout call early in the game.

The Trojans had a 3rd-and-6 at the UCLA 14 in a scoreless game in the first quarter. The play clock was ticking down and Riley leaned over to the official and signaled for a timeout with a second left on the play clock.

USC was awarded the timeout, which was their second of the game. But Riley was ticked.

The USC head coach argued that he didn’t want the timeout call even though a video clearly showed he made the timeout gesture with his hands.

USC threw an incomplete pass after the timeout, and then kicker Denis Lynch missed a 32-yard field goal attempt, giving the ball to the Bruins. UCLA responded with a touchdown drive to take a 7-0 lead.

Lincoln Riley USC Football
