Look: Fan’s hilarious poster calls out Bishop Sycamore

College football fans have been waiting for a long time to show off their best poster ideas on ESPN’s “GameDay,” and they certainly did not disappoint in Charlotte on Saturday night.

As always, many of the signs were up to date with pop culture. One Georgia fan hilariously called out Bishop Sycamore.

In case you have been living under a rock for the past week, Bishop Sycamore is the “high school” that somehow weaseled its way into a primetime spot on ESPN. We have since learned that the online-only school is essentially a big scam with no business scheduling quality opponents.

Believe it or not, the Bishop Sycamore sign may not have been the best one we saw before the Georgia-Clemson game kicked off.