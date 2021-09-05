Look: Kirby Smart roasted by Clemson fan with ‘GameDay’ poster

College football is officially back, and a sign on ESPN’s “GameDay” Saturday morning confirmed that.

Some Clemson fans roasted Kirby Smart with a “Kirby Smart wears a mask in his car” poster.

You know you’ve seen those people. Nobody around them, not a person in sight, driving alone in a car … with a mask on. Makes no sense. That’s why it was a perfect poster from a Clemson fan ahead of Saturday night’s game between the Tigers and Bulldogs.

And, yes, Smart wears his mask when people are around.

Kirby Smart is here pic.twitter.com/sdIDyKnxGj — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) September 4, 2021

Saturday night’s game in Charlotte between the teams lacked action to begin and was scoreless through the first 24 minutes.