Look: Kirby Smart roasted by Clemson fan with ‘GameDay’ poster
College football is officially back, and a sign on ESPN’s “GameDay” Saturday morning confirmed that.
Some Clemson fans roasted Kirby Smart with a “Kirby Smart wears a mask in his car” poster.
"Kirby smart wears a mask in his car" #collegegameday pic.twitter.com/jGIxJEEi3M
— gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 4, 2021
You know you’ve seen those people. Nobody around them, not a person in sight, driving alone in a car … with a mask on. Makes no sense. That’s why it was a perfect poster from a Clemson fan ahead of Saturday night’s game between the Tigers and Bulldogs.
And, yes, Smart wears his mask when people are around.
Kirby Smart is here pic.twitter.com/sdIDyKnxGj
— Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) September 4, 2021
Saturday night’s game in Charlotte between the teams lacked action to begin and was scoreless through the first 24 minutes.