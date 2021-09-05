 Skip to main content
Look: Kirby Smart roasted by Clemson fan with ‘GameDay’ poster

September 4, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kirby Smart mask car

College football is officially back, and a sign on ESPN’s “GameDay” Saturday morning confirmed that.

Some Clemson fans roasted Kirby Smart with a “Kirby Smart wears a mask in his car” poster.

You know you’ve seen those people. Nobody around them, not a person in sight, driving alone in a car … with a mask on. Makes no sense. That’s why it was a perfect poster from a Clemson fan ahead of Saturday night’s game between the Tigers and Bulldogs.

And, yes, Smart wears his mask when people are around.

Saturday night’s game in Charlotte between the teams lacked action to begin and was scoreless through the first 24 minutes.

