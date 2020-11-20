83-year-old Lou Holtz recovering from COVID-19

Lou Holtz contracted COVID-19, but he is on the mend.

The 83-year-old former college football coach is recovering from the virus, according to ABC Columbia’s Mike Gillespie. Holtz told Gillespie that he does not have a lot of energy.

BREAKING: Lou Holtz tells me he tested positive for COVID-19. He's currently recovering, but "not a lot of energy". @abc_columbia — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) November 19, 2020

Being sapped of energy is a common symptom of COVID-19. But Holtz already recovering is a positive sign.

Holtz was a head coach at William & Mary, NC State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame and South Carolina. He is best known for his 11 years at Notre Dame, which included a 12-0 record and No. 1 ranking in 1988. He served as an analyst for ESPN after his coaching career and had some wild moments.