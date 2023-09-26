Lou Holtz not backing down from Ryan Day

Lou Holtz is not backing down from his comments about Ohio State and Ryan Day.

Holtz, a former national championship-winning head coach at Notre Dame, appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” last week ahead of Saturday’s big matchup between the Fighting Irish and Buckeyes. Holtz predicted that Notre Dame would win, in part because he believes Day’s Buckeyes are not physical.

Ohio State won the game 17-14, scoring on a rushing touchdown up the gut to end the game — about as powerful of a play in football.

After his team’s win, Day immediately began to call out Holtz during his postgame interviews.

Despite the intense response from Day, Holtz is not backing down.

Holtz joined Dan Dakich’s “Don’t @ Me” show on OutKick Tuesday. The former Notre Dame coach continued to troll Day.

“He doesn’t want to talk about Michigan, you know, 0-2,” Holtz said to Dakich.

Holtz was talking about Day’s record against Michigan in the last two games. Overall, Day has gone 1-2 against the rival Wolverines.

Holtz still complimented Day overall but does not believe this year’s Buckeyes are a great team.

“He’s a great coach. He’s done a tremendous job. He has a great offensive mind. Ohio State’s a good team. I don’t think they’re a great team,” Holtz told Dakich. “He can go after me all he wants. I honestly felt that Notre Dame was better and more physical. And I’m sorry that coach Day was offended by it. I hope he goes on and has a wonderful year. I don’t think they’ll be a great team. I really don’t.”

Holtz admitted that he probably shouldn’t have said what he said about Day and Ohio State, recognizing that he put unnecessary pressure on Notre Dame and gave the Buckeyes more motivation. The 86-year-old can’t go backwards now though. And he’s not letting up regarding his criticism of the Buckeyes.