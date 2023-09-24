Ryan Day calls out Lou Holtz after Ohio State beats Notre Dame

Ryan Day keeps receipts, folks. The Ohio State coach did not forget about comments Lou Holtz made prior to the Buckeyes’ 17-14 win over Notre Dame on Saturday.

Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum managed to run the football for a game-winning score in the final seconds to complete a Buckeyes comeback at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Ind.

Day was beyond fired up after the win, which came in part due to a rather egregious Notre Dame blunder on the final play.

It didn’t take long before Day mentioned Holtz during his postgame interview. The legendary former Notre Dame head coach had publicly predicted an easy win for the Fighting Irish just days before their teams faced off.

“I’d like to know where Lou Holtz is right now. What he said about our team, I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here. We’re proud to be from Ohio. It’s always been Ohio against the world and it will continue to be Ohio against the world,” said Day.

Ryan Day vs Lou Holtz. New rivalry UNLOCKED. pic.twitter.com/ziSvRrBWCw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 24, 2023

The Buckeyes dealt the Irish their first loss of the season. Ohio State faces another undefeated foe next week as they take on conference rival Maryland in Columbus, Ohio.