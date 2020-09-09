 Skip to main content
Louisiana Tech-Baylor game postponed due to positive coronavirus tests

September 8, 2020
by Larry Brown

Saturday’s opener between Louisiana Tech and Baylor has been postponed due to positive coronavirus tests.

The two schools were set to begin their seasons in a game at Waco, but 38 Bulldogs players reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Yahoo’s Pete Thamel, Louisiana Tech believes complications related to Hurricane Laura resulted in the positive tests. Hurricane Laura was a category 4 hurricane that swept through Louisiana and other nearby states/countries towards the end of August. It hit Reston, La., the home of Louisiana Tech, pretty hard, knocking out power for several days.

Players were unable to practice social distancing with the power out and ended up with a spike in positive tests. Thamel says Louisiana Tech only had one positive test over three weeks prior to that.

Marshall-East Carolina and UCF-Florida International are other games that were set to take place this weekend but have been postponed. Teams from the Big 12, ACC, Conference USA, AAC and Sun Belt will be playing this weekend.

