LSU DE Ali Gaye ejected for brutal targeting play

LSU defensive end Ali Gaye was ejected from his Tigers’ game against Florida State on Sunday night due to a brutal targeting play.

Florida State had a 3rd-and-3 at the LSU 27 late in the third quarter of the season-opening game for both teams. Jordan Travis took a snap from shotgun and quickly released a pass towards Ontaria Wilson in the end zone.

Just after releasing the pass, Travis was nailed in the head by Gaye, who had come free due to a blown protection.

Gaye just obliterated Travis and violated every single aspect of the targeting rule in the process.

The definition of targeting. Egregious pic.twitter.com/YLOpJ2yTfc — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 5, 2022

Gaye hit a defenseless player, in the head, with the crown of his helmet, while launching himself. Targeting doesn’t get more egregious than that.

Gaye was ejected from the game and could face harsher discipline for his hit. He will likely miss the first half of next week’s game against Southern.

What’s amazing is that Travis and Wilson combined on a 27-yard touchdown on the play. Travis showed a lot of guts taking that hit and still throwing the TD pass. That put FSU up 17-3.