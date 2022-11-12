LSU star Harold Perkins didn’t know about MJ flu game?

Harold Perkins was an absolute star in LSU’s win over Arkansas on Saturday. Making his big game even more special was the fact that he was playing while ill. But somehow, the freshman doesn’t know about the most famous flu game of all time.

Perkins had vomited before the game but still recorded 8 tackles, 4 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in a narrow 13-10 win over the Razorbacks. He was the total difference in the Tigers’ win.

Perkins left fans in awe with moves like this one.

Harold Perkins Jr. is a true freshman *off-ball* linebacker bending like this my lord pic.twitter.com/SRvaakawDl — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) November 12, 2022

After the win, LSU coach Brian Kelly shared some details about Perkins’ status. He also revealed that Perkins didn’t know about Michael Jordan’s famous flu game.

“He got sick before the game and threw up as we were going to our team meeting. I said, ‘hey, MJ threw up when he had his greatest game.’ He goes, ‘who’s MJ?'”

Brian Kelly said Harold Perkins was sick before the game with the flu. Told him MJ played his best game ever when he was sick. Perkins: “Who’s MJ?” pic.twitter.com/QQ9GQxJTuA — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) November 12, 2022

Did Perkins genuinely not know about Jordan’s famous flu game in the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz? Or was Perkins trying to convey that MJ has nothing on him?

It probably was the former, but it sounds way cooler to think it was the latter.