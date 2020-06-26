LSU LB Marcel Brooks enters transfer portal

LSU appears to be losing one of its young defensive players.

Linebacker Marcel Brooks, who was a freshman last season, has entered the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports’ Shea Dixon. Dixon says Brooks talked with LSU coaches on Friday about his decision before entering the portal.

Brooks was a 5-star recruit and ranked No. 32 nationally by 247 Sports in the 2019 recruiting class. 247 Sports compared him to Darron Lee.

Brooks had eight tackles and 1.5 sacks last season as a backup in 11 games last season. Given his ability to play as a true freshman for the national champs and his background as a touted recruit, he will likely find no shortage of interest from other programs.