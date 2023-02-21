LSU Top WR arrested for carrying gun on Bourbon Street

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers was arrested while out on Bourbon Street on Monday night for a misdemeanor charge of illegal carrying of a weapon.

NOLA.com reported Tuesday that “officers on foot patrol in the French Quarter noticed an ‘L-shaped object’ in his front pants pocket. Police asked Nabers whether he had a permit to carry the gun and he said no.

Nabers was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail early Tuesday morning. He was released later in the morning on his own recognizance. The sophomore was scheduled to appear in court later on Tuesday.

The penalty for the misdemeanor charge is a maximum of a $500 fine and six-month sentence.

Nabers was LSU’s leading receiver last season. He had 72 catches for 1,017 yards and three touchdown catches. He also played somewhat on special teams and struggled during the team’s opener against Florida State.

LSU said it was aware of the arrest and investigating matters.