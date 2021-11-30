Luke Fickell to Notre Dame rumors pick up steam after Brian Kelly news

The Notre Dame job opening up if Brian Kelly leaves for LSU as expected would create some major ripples in the coaching world.

Notre Dame remains a strong brand, strong program, and capable of competing at a national level, as Kelly recently demonstrated. The job will be desirable and should attract notable candidates. One name that is surfacing immediately as a possible fit is Luke Fickell.

Fickell, 48, played at Ohio State and spent most of his time coaching there as an assistant before taking the Cincinnati job. He is already familiar with recruiting the Midwest and he has proven his coaching chops with the Bearcats. He even handed Notre Dame its only loss this season, in a game at South Bend.

Fickell has gone 47-14 in five seasons at Cincinnati and is 12-0 this season. He has shown that he can coach at a high level. He has been desired by many programs but has remained at Cincinnati. It’s possible that the Notre Dame job is one that could entice him to make the move.

Consider this: Kelly coached at Cincinnati for three seasons before going to Notre Dame. Kelly went 34-6 at Cincinnati and went 12-0 in his final season with the Bearcats. Fickell is 47-14 in five seasons and 12-0 at Cincinnati this year. Maybe he would make the jump.

If not, Fickell isn’t the only big name being mentioned in connection with the ND job.

