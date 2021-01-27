 Skip to main content
Luke McCaffrey joins brother Dylan in pursuing college transfer

January 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

Luke McCaffrey is pursuing a transfer just like his brother Dylan.

Luke, a quarterback, announced on Tuesday that he is going to enter the transfer portal and explore his options.

In two seasons at Nebraska, McCaffrey went 57/88 (64.8 percent) for 608 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions as a passer. He rushed for 530 and four touchdowns. He served as a backup to Adrian Martinez. Kade Warner and Will Farniok are other members of Nebraska’s offense who are entering the transfer portal.

Luke joins brother Dylan in the transfer portal.

Dylan was a quarterback at Michigan but opted out of the 2020 season, with plans to be a graduate transfer. He entered the transfer portal last week.

Neither Luke nor Dylan have come close to matching the impact their older brother, Christian, had in college at Stanford.

