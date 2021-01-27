Luke McCaffrey joins brother Dylan in pursuing college transfer

Luke McCaffrey is pursuing a transfer just like his brother Dylan.

Luke, a quarterback, announced on Tuesday that he is going to enter the transfer portal and explore his options.

After struggling with this decision for weeks, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and explore my options. I am thankful for the support Nebraska fans have shown me. I have so much love for my coaches and teammates from my time here. I am excited for the future. — Luke McCaffrey (@mccaffrey_luke) January 26, 2021

In two seasons at Nebraska, McCaffrey went 57/88 (64.8 percent) for 608 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions as a passer. He rushed for 530 and four touchdowns. He served as a backup to Adrian Martinez. Kade Warner and Will Farniok are other members of Nebraska’s offense who are entering the transfer portal.

Luke joins brother Dylan in the transfer portal.

Dylan was a quarterback at Michigan but opted out of the 2020 season, with plans to be a graduate transfer. He entered the transfer portal last week.

Neither Luke nor Dylan have come close to matching the impact their older brother, Christian, had in college at Stanford.