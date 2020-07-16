Mack Brown laments lack of leadership in college football

The world of college football has entered a place of “every conference for themselves” as we enter a season with uncertainty. Mack Brown is frustrated about the situation.

The 62-year-old, who is in his second season as the head coach at North Carolina, aired some grievances about the matter during an interview with Paul Finebaum on Thursday.

“I really wish we’d have a commissioner of college football. We wouldn’t have different leagues doing different things and so much uncertainty. If we were more uniform and all on the same page … then we wouldn’t be in the position we are in right now,” Brown said.

The situation to which he is referring has to do with the Big Ten and Pac-12 choosing to play conference-only schedules, while other conferences are canceling seasons or have yet to make decisions. Or, in one conference’s case, they’re intending to play a full season. All these conferences are part of the NCAA, which on Thursday did share recommended standards for practice and competition.

The pandemic has led to a situation where different cities/counties/states are operating under vastly different terms. Similarly, so are college football conferences. The ACC, where Brown’s Tar Heels play, is expected to come to a decision on their football season later this month. The SEC is still intending to play a full season.