Mack Brown shares cool tweet about Vince Young

Mack Brown and Vince Young traded some cool tweets on Wednesday night reminiscing about good times and their relationship.

The National Football Foundation shared a photo on Wednesday of Brown and Young together at an event in Dec. 2019.

#NFFFlashback to Dec. 10, 2019 2019 @cfbhall inductee @VinceYoung10 (right) with his legendary head coach at @TexasFootball, @CoachMackBrown, who had been inducted the year before and then returned to coach @TarHeelFootball. pic.twitter.com/J8QmDetmkC — Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) March 10, 2021

Young responded to the photo and shouted out his “guy,” Brown.

Brown recalled the night as “special” and then called Young possibly the best college football quarterback ever.

That was one special night. @VinceYoung10 is one of, if not, the best to ever do it. Love you, my friend. https://t.co/cIsDRQFSty — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) March 11, 2021

Brown was the head coach at Texas from 1998 to 2013. Young was his quarterback from 2003-2005 and led the team to the national championship in his junior season. Young was a star that season and true dual-threat QB. He passed for 3,036 yards and 26 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,050 yards and 12 touchdowns in the junior season. He recently returned to a role with the school’s athletic department. Brown is entering his third season as North Carolina’s head coach.