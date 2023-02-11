Report: Major Applewhite is candidate for 1 high-profile OC position

Major Applewhite may be on his way back to a Power 5 school, as the former Houston head coach has emerged as a candidate for a notable offensive coordinator position.

Applewhite is in talks with Miami over its vacant offensive coordinator position, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Applewhite was set for talks with Miami coach Mario Cristobal on Saturday about potentially taking the position.

Applewhite, a former Texas quarterback, is respected as an offensive mind and has plenty of impressive points on his resume. In addition to his stint as coach at Houston, he has been an offensive coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban and at Texas. He spent last season at South Alabama, playing a key role in their 10-win campaign.

Miami is searching for a replacement for Josh Gattis, who was fired by the Hurricanes after one season as offensive coordinator.