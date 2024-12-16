Marcus Freeman gets big contract extension from Notre Dame

Notre Dame is having a successful season, and the school is rewarding their football coach accordingly.

NBC announced on Sunday night that Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman has received a four-year contract extension from the Fighting Irish. The extension means Freeman will be under contract with Notre Dame for six years total.

Freeman’s pay will reportedly be among the highest for a coach who has not yet won a national championship. The contract extension also calls for an increase in Notre Dame’s staff salary pool.

“The investment they continue to pour into our program is invaluable to our student-athletes and staff. This commitment goes well beyond myself, as they are dedicated to ensuring all aspects of our program are competitive within the upper echelon of college football,” Freeman said of Notre Dame’s leadership.

Freeman took over the Notre Dame program following Brian Kelly’s departure for LSU. The program went 9-4 in his first season, 10-3 last season, and the Irish are 11-1 this season. Notre Dame’s lone loss came to Northern Illinois in the second game of the season. They have won 10 in a row since then.

Notre Dame is set to host Indiana in the first round of the College Football Playoff.