Mario Cristobal flips big recruit from Alabama

Mario Cristobal is already doing some big work at Miami.

Cristobal flipped Jaleel Skinner, who had previously been committed to Alabama. Skinner announced his decision on Friday.

Skinner is a 6-foot-5 tight end from IMG Academy in Florida. 247 Sports has him rated as a 4-star recruit.

Skinner had scholarship offers from several top schools and chose Miami over Bama, Florida, Florida State and Texas, among others.

Skinner originally committed to Alabama in October, so he wasn’t committed to the Tide for long before signing with Miami.