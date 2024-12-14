 Skip to main content
Marshall withdraws from Independence Bowl for brutal reason

December 14, 2024
by Grey Papke
Marshall Thundering Herd football helmets

Dec 19, 2022; Conway, South Carolina, USA; A general view of two Marshall Thundering Herd helmets in the first half against the Connecticut Huskies at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd will not be taking part in a bowl game this season for a pretty brutal reason.

Marshall is withdrawing from its spot in the Independence Bowl, according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports. The decision comes after over 25 Marshall players entered the transfer portal, essentially leaving the team without a big enough roster to play the game.

Marshall finished 6-6 to achieve bowl eligibility. However, head coach Charles Huff left to become head coach at Southern Miss, prompting a mess exodus of his players to the transfer portal. They had been slated to face Army in the game, which is scheduled for Dec. 28.

The Thundering Herd have played in a bowl game in each of the last seven seasons. They qualified to make it eight in a row, but they simply will not have the players to make it happen.

