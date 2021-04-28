Report: Marshall Faulk in talks with Southern about being their head coach

First it was Deion Sanders going to Jackson State, and now it looks like another Hall of Famer could head to the SWAC.

Marshall Faulk has had some conversations with Southern University about becoming their head football coach, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The trend may be catching on: HOF RB Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest about Faulk becoming its head coach, source said. There’s been conversations. Nothing is done, but the Louisiana native could follow in the footsteps of Deion Sanders as a SWAC HC. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2021

Rapoport says nothing is done, but there have been conversations.

Faulk, 48, is from New Orleans. Southern is located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, so this would be a return to his home state. However, Faulk played college ball at San Diego State before going to the NFL. He played for the Colts and Rams, making seven Pro Bowls. The 2000 NFL MVP, Faulk is an inductee of both the pro football and college football halls of fame.

Faulk served as an analyst for NFL Network until being suspended in 2017 over sexual harassment allegations.

Southern is looking for a new coach after Dawson Odums left last week to take the Norfolk State job.