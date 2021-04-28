 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, April 27, 2021

Report: Marshall Faulk in talks with Southern about being their head coach

April 27, 2021
by Larry Brown

Marshall Faulk

First it was Deion Sanders going to Jackson State, and now it looks like another Hall of Famer could head to the SWAC.

Marshall Faulk has had some conversations with Southern University about becoming their head football coach, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport says nothing is done, but there have been conversations.

Faulk, 48, is from New Orleans. Southern is located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, so this would be a return to his home state. However, Faulk played college ball at San Diego State before going to the NFL. He played for the Colts and Rams, making seven Pro Bowls. The 2000 NFL MVP, Faulk is an inductee of both the pro football and college football halls of fame.

Faulk served as an analyst for NFL Network until being suspended in 2017 over sexual harassment allegations.

Southern is looking for a new coach after Dawson Odums left last week to take the Norfolk State job.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus