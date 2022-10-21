Marvin Harrison Jr. has strong quote about Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s return

Jaxon Smith-Njigba could return for Ohio State this weekend, and Marvin Harrison Jr. thinks that means big news for the team.

The Buckeyes are 6-0 and have the No. 1 offense in the country with an average of 48.8 points scored per game. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has passed for 1,737 yards and 24 touchdowns already. Emeka Egbuka (6) and Harrison Jr. (9) have combined for 15 touchdown catches, while Julian Fleming also has 5 TD catches.

As if that’s not enough, Smith-Njigba could be returning. He was the team’s leading receiver last year with 1,606 yards. What’s the implication of Smith-Njigba joining that talented group?

“I really don’t know what you do as a defensive coordinator. You kind of got to pick one and say your prayers. It’s just going to be fun to watch,” Harrison Jr. said when speaking with the media this week.

Smith-Njigba hurt his hamstring in the team’s first game of the season and has been out since then. He has been practicing this week and there are strong signs he will play Saturday against Iowa.

The Buckeyes had a tremendous receiving group last season with Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson in addition to Smith-Njigba, Harrison, Egbuka and Fleming. This year’s group will be even more dangerous with JSN back.