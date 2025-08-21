Marvin Harrison has another son Jett who is a stud WR

Marvin Harrison’s family is oozing with wide receiver talent.

Harrison played in the NFL from 1996-2008 and was a star receiver for the Indianapolis Colts, playing his entire 13-year NFL career with them. He made 8 Pro Bowls and the Hall of Fame. He led the NFL in receiving yards twice, receptions twice, and tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns once. Harrison was one of the best receivers of his era, and he has already produced a stud son who is in the NFL. He has a second one on the way.

Jett Harrison is a sophomore at St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia, Pa. He is listed at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, and he is listed by 247 Sports’ composite rankings as a five-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the state for the 2028 class.

Jett had some standout plays for the varsity team as a freshman last year.

Jett Harrison has already received scholarship offers from top schools such as Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Syracuse and Tennessee, among others. Ohio State might have an edge to get him since his brother Marvin Jr. went there. Syracuse might also have some appeal since that is where his father played college ball.

Marvin Harrison Jr. was the No. 4 pick in the draft by the Arizona Cardinals last year after a successful career at Ohio State. He had 62 catches for 885 yards and 8 touchdowns during his rookie season. He also played for St. Joe’s in high school like brother Jett.

Fans will get a look at Jett Harrison on ESPN2 Friday when his school faces American Heritage.