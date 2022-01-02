 Skip to main content
Matt Corral carted off with right leg injury during Sugar Bowl

January 1, 2022
by Larry Brown

Matt Corral suffered an unfortunate fate during the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.

The Ole Miss quarterback got hurt late in the first quarter of his team’s bowl game against Baylor. Corral was scrambling on a 3rd-and-20 play in Baylor territory. He ended up getting his right leg rolled up.

Corral had to be helped off the field. He was later taken away on a cart.

Corral was 2/6 for 10 yards and an interception in the game and had 17 rushing yards prior to his injury. He was replaced by Luke Altmyer.

Corral finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting this season and is among the top quarterback prospects for the NFL Draft. Some players in his position might opt out of the bowl game to protect their draft stock, but Corral decided he wanted to play for his teammates.

