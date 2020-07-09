Matt Leinart says spring college football would be ‘catastrophic’ for players

Matt Leinart questions the wisdom of possibly playing a spring college football season.

The possibility of playing a college football season in the spring has been raised if programs deem a fall season too difficult/unsafe to take place. Major college football programs are reluctant to cancel a season due to the revenue loss their schools would incur. Playing in the spring would be a fallback option, and one Leinart does not like.

The former Heisman Trophy winner called spring football a “terrible idea.”

Spring football is an absolute terrible idea and you’ll hear about from the Big Noon Kickoff crew later. — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) July 8, 2020

Leinart believes it would be “catastrophic” on the bodies of young players to have them play a spring season and then another season in the fall of 2021. He adds that players would sit out the spring season — likely the ones eligible for the NFL Draft.

The affects of playing two “football seasons” in one calendar year on these kids bodies would be catastrophic. No recovery time, bodies still growing. There would be great risk involved. You’d also have many players sitting out. The list goes on…. https://t.co/BZEytj9P9M — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) July 8, 2020

Leinart, who played at USC from 2003-2005 and now is an analyst for FOX college football, seems to support playing a fall season.

For now, the Big Ten and Pac-12 reportedly are planning to play conference-only football schedules.