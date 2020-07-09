pixel 1
header
Thursday, July 9, 2020

Matt Leinart says spring college football would be ‘catastrophic’ for players

July 9, 2020
by Larry Brown

Matt Leinart

Matt Leinart questions the wisdom of possibly playing a spring college football season.

The possibility of playing a college football season in the spring has been raised if programs deem a fall season too difficult/unsafe to take place. Major college football programs are reluctant to cancel a season due to the revenue loss their schools would incur. Playing in the spring would be a fallback option, and one Leinart does not like.

The former Heisman Trophy winner called spring football a “terrible idea.”

Leinart believes it would be “catastrophic” on the bodies of young players to have them play a spring season and then another season in the fall of 2021. He adds that players would sit out the spring season — likely the ones eligible for the NFL Draft.

Leinart, who played at USC from 2003-2005 and now is an analyst for FOX college football, seems to support playing a fall season.

For now, the Big Ten and Pac-12 reportedly are planning to play conference-only football schedules.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus