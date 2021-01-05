Matthew McConaughey welcomes Steve Sarkisian to Texas

You’re not an official member of the Texas Longhorns until Matthew McConaughey welcomes you aboard. Steve Sarkisian finally hit that moment on Monday.

McConaughey, a famous actor and University of Texas alum, wished Sarkisian congratulations via Twitter on Monday for landing the Longhorns head football coaching job.

Congratulations and welcome to @UTAustin @CoachSark … here’s to building and investing in a future of excellence, let’s rock, #hookem pic.twitter.com/owSfXbRxKu — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) January 5, 2021

Sarkisian appreciated the welcome.

Thank you!! Great to be part of Longhorn Nation! Time to go to work! #HookEm #AllGasNoBrakes https://t.co/L2K0v2tsUG — Steve Sarkisian (@CoachSark) January 5, 2021

McConaughey remains a huge fan of his alma mater. He is even the school’s “Minister of Culture.” Pumping up players on the teams as well as the fans are among his duties. So is welcoming and encouraging new hires to do their best.

Texas is crazy for paying Tom Herman a huge buyout only to replace him with Sarkisian, but Sark will do his best. At least he’ll have the support of the Minister of Culture.