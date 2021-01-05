 Skip to main content
Matthew McConaughey welcomes Steve Sarkisian to Texas

January 4, 2021
by Larry Brown

Steve Sarkisian

You’re not an official member of the Texas Longhorns until Matthew McConaughey welcomes you aboard. Steve Sarkisian finally hit that moment on Monday.

McConaughey, a famous actor and University of Texas alum, wished Sarkisian congratulations via Twitter on Monday for landing the Longhorns head football coaching job.

Sarkisian appreciated the welcome.

McConaughey remains a huge fan of his alma mater. He is even the school’s “Minister of Culture.” Pumping up players on the teams as well as the fans are among his duties. So is welcoming and encouraging new hires to do their best.

Texas is crazy for paying Tom Herman a huge buyout only to replace him with Sarkisian, but Sark will do his best. At least he’ll have the support of the Minister of Culture.

