Mel Kiper reveals top QB prospects for 2022 NFL Draft

This year’s NFL Draft features five quarterbacks who are almost certain to be taken in the top 15 picks, and that is the most intriguing storyline to watch heading into the event. We may not see as deep of a QB class next year, but Mel Kiper Jr. has listed two players at the position who are worth keeping a close eye on.

During an appearance on the “Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin” show this week, Kiper was asked to name the top quarterback prospects to watch this upcoming college season. He mentioned Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and North Carolina’s Sam Howell.

“I think when you look at a guy like Spencer Rattler, I think he’ll be the No. 1 quarterback, coming out of Oklahoma,” Kiper said, via Garrett Stephen of 247 Sports. “I think Sam Howell, North Carolina, will be the second-highest-rated quarterback.”

Rattler, who was featured on Netflix’s “QB1: Beyond the Lights” series, had his first full season as a starter for the Sooners last year. He seems like a lock to continue the trend of Lincoln Riley-coached quarterbacks becoming high picks in the draft. Rattler completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 3,031 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season. He added another 160 rushing yards and six scores on the ground.

Howell has completed 64 percent of his passes for 7,227 yards, 68 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 25 games at North Carolina. He has a very strong arm and the ability to run, which is something NFL teams have seemed to focus on more and more in recent years.

Rattler has hit some speed bumps in his college career, as he was temporarily benched at one point last season. If he can put it all together this season, he was top overall pick written all over him. Coming from the same program as Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray should certainly help.